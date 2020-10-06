TOWN OF WEST BEND
Patricia Horvath
Aug. 11, 1939 — Aug. 27, 2020
Patricia Horvath (nee Otto), age 81, died August 27 at her lake home in the Town of West Bend. She was born August 11, 1939, in Milwaukee to the late Albert and Francis (nee Liss) Otto. Patricia is a retired kindergarten teacher from the West Bend School District.
Patricia is survived by her brother, Robert Otto, and two nephews, Kurt and Todd Otto, and their families all of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Private burial will take place. Please refrain from sending flowers.
Memorials to charity of your choice.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book and leave condolences.