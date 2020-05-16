HARTFORD
Patricia Rose Kools
June 27, 1931 — May 14, 2020
Patricia Rose Kools (nee Otto) age 88 of Hartford passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Patricia was born June 27, 1931 in Sherwood to parents Elsie (nee Wolf) and Edward Otto. She was united in marriage to Edward M. Kools “Maury” on July 28, 1954 in Sherwood. She owned and operated the Alpine Retreat Restaurant in Hubertus with her husband for over 30 years. Together, they enjoyed traveling and road trips to Florida. Pat had an incredible green thumb. She loved tending to her garden and flowers, which were well-known while residing at Hartford Square. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and singing. She even joined the Oops band at Avalon Square.
Patricia is survived by her children, Ann Kools of Minneapolis, Minn., Daniel (Kathy) Kools of North Richland Hills, Texas,, Mary (Jeff) Taylor of Florence, S.C., and Edward (Jennifer) Kools, Waukesha; grandchildren: Angela (Andrew) French, Benjamin Kools, Ryan Taylor, Mark Taylor, Joseph Kools, and Jason Kools; one great-grandson, Samuel French; sister, Mary Gerrits; and sisters-in-law, Vi Otto and Dorothy Klemmer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elsie Otto; an infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth; her beloved husband of 64 years, Maury; siblings, Raymond Otto, Lorraine (Hank) Van Grinsven; Robert (Noreen) Otto, and Rita Otto; daughter- in-law, Sarah Gutknecht; parents-in-law, Edward and Mary (nee Hoolihan) Kools; brothers-in-law, Harold Gerrits and Joseph Kools and sister-in-law, Delores Herbstreith.
A time to walk through for family and friends to give condolences has been scheduled Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Shimon Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Due to the current limitations and 10 people per room capacity, extended visiting will be discouraged.
A private Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Hill Parish Center, 1515 Carmel Rd, Hubertus, WI 530033, with Father Don Brick, OCD, officiating.
Interment in St. Mary of the Hill Cemetery in Hubertus.
Contributions in memory of Patricia are appreciated to Avalon Square, 222 Park Place, Waukesha, WI 53186.
The Kools family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Avalon Square and Heartland Hospice for their care of Patricia.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome. com.