WEST BEND
Patrick John Pischke
Dec. 8, 1950 — May 2, 2020
Patrick John Pischke, age 69, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. He was born in West Bend on December 8, 1950, to James and Lucille (nee Vujnovich) Pischke. He attended St. Mary’s Grade School and West Bend High School, graduating in 1969. Patrick married Mary (Elaine) Pischke on October 6, 1973. He served in the Army National Guard for six years and worked at Gehl Company of West Bend prior to retirement.
Patrick enjoyed genealogy, reading, and spending time with friends and family. He also enjoyed working in various children’s and adult ministries in the churches he attended throughout his life. Patrick is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 46 years, Mary (Elaine) Pischke; five children: Melissa Eveland, Patrick Pischke Jr. (Martina Ritger), David (Patricia) Pischke, Michael Pischke, and Jennifer (Raymond) Arnett; and 14 grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother Robert and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers James and Charles.
Due to CDC restrictions a celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church of Hartford at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Hartford.
