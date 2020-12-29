Patrick Reiss McComis, 58
Patrick Reiss McComis, 58, of Cedarburg entered into eternal life on Saturday, December 19, 2020. As the sun shines this December morning, we smile knowing Pat is behind these rays of warmth. He is now home, our newest guardian angel waiting for the opportunity to send a joke or two our way here on Earth.
Pat was born in Anaheim, California, to the late Charles Walter and Anne (Reiss) McComis on March 1, 1962.
One of the most selfless and generous men one could ever meet, he was a model husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, boss, coach, and mentor. His enthusiasm and beaming signature smile were pre-eminent in everything he did. He was a faithful Christian and loved sports (particularly the Marquette Warriors), reading, and history. He could always be counted on to lead his trivia team to victory. His other favorite game was bingo. If bingo was happening, Pat was first in line!
An Eagle Scout, he attended Marmion Military Academy in his teens, and later graduated from Marquette University, where he was a proud member of the band, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Pat was a serial entrepreneur, having started multiple companies during his career rich in trust, transparency, and care for his employees. He valued people first; always ready to provide a listening ear, an open heart, and encouraging people to dream their biggest dreams.
Family was the center of Pat’s life. Raising five sons brought him his greatest joy. He found happiness in every step of fathering the boys and watching them grow into young men. Pat had a contagious laugh that could be heard echoing throughout the family home after pulling off another successful prank.
Pat had an unparalleled zest for life. The place he loved most was the family cottage on Elkhart Lake, surrounded by family and friends. He loved swimming and boating. He spent many hours on the pontoon boat and considered it a personal challenge to eject his nieces and nephews from the inner tube while pulling them at top speed. He was a champion griller and loved feeding the crew at the end of the day. His gregarious, kind, sincere, loving, nurturing, problem-solving, brilliant, joyous, accepting personality and gigantic bear hugs are the center of everyone’s best memories.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ronda (Adler) McComis; his five sons: Jacob (Lauren), Jordan, Benjamin, Samuel, and Tevin; his grandchildren: Layla and Elijah; and most loyal companion, Charlotte (his boxer).
Left with decades of special memories and a few untold tales are his siblings: Robert McComis, Michael (Julie) McComis, Dr. Gregory (Dr. Janet) McComis, Dr. Mary McComis, Barbara (Charles) Brill, Timothy (Laura) McComis; mother-in-law: Rosemary Adler; brothers-in-law: Tom (Yvonne) Adler, David (Wambui Patricia) Adler; sisters-in-law: Marla (Wes) Starkey; Mary Rose (Andrew) Schulman; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anne McComis; brother Charles R. McComis, sister-in-law Nancy McComis, and father-in-law, Ronald H. Adler.
Pat’s family would like to give a special thank-you to the physicians and ICU staff at Aurora Medical Center Grafton Hospital for their outstanding care. Due to present-day health concerns, there will be a celebration of life scheduled this summer at Elkhart Lake. Memorial donations should be made in Pat’s name to the Elkhart Lake Volunteer Fire Department.
