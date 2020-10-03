CEDAR GROVE
Patrizia Elenore Clark
June 26, 1953 — Oct. 1, 2020
Patrizia Elenore Clark, 67, of Cedar Grove passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her home.
Patrizia was born on June 26, 1953, in Matheshorlbach, Germany, to Marion and Therese (Neusatz) Zimmerman. She was a graduate of Mannheim American High School in Mannheim, Germany. On Sept. 22, 1973, Patrizia married Dennis in Menomonee Falls. She was employed at Random Lake School District for many years and was very involved both in school and the community. Patrizia enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, traveling, and baking. She loved her grandchildren more than anything.
Patrizia is survived by her mother, Therese Zimmerman; four sons, Kenneth (Sherry) Clark of Galveston, TX, Kevin Clark of Melbourne, FL, Mike (Heather) Clark of Cedar Grove, Mark (RaDonna) Clark of Waco, TX; honorary son, Richard Rosio; two honorary daughters, Jasmine Butler, Danielle Liskowitz; thirteen grandchildren, Sarah, Charity (Joe), Israel, Hannah, Samuel, Rebekah (Greyson), Faith, Halie, Dennis, Rachael, Nora, Emma, Jaxson; and three great-grandchildren, Joseph, Alexis, Gunnar. She is further survived by her brother, Robert (Jeanette) Zimmerman; sister, Jan (Randy) Mesun; three sisters-in-law, Diane (Ed) Gilson, Patricia Rosio, Billie Jo (Steve) Richter; two aunts, Linde (Ronald) Rowe, Erika (Alex) Schulko; seven cousins, Beate (Gerhardt), Uwe, Jurgen, Jenny (Gerhardt), Patty, Terri, Dennis (Stephanie); other relatives and friends.
Patrizia was preceded in death by her father, Marion Zimmerman; husband, Dennis; two brothers-in-law, James (Joyce) Clark, John Clark; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy Gulden, Pandora Katzfey.
A public visitation will take place at Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required. A private family memorial service will take place at 4:00 p.m. All are welcome to join a live stream of the service by joining the Patrizia Clark Memorial Service group by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/patriziaclark.
A memorial fund is being established in her name.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Clark family with arrangements.