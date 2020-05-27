WEST BEND
Patti A. Crass
Nov. 21, 1943 — May 21, 2020
Patti A. Crass (nee Klug), 76, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on November 21, 1943, to the late Howard and Dorothy (nee Gross) Klug in Milwaukee. On October 6, 1962, she was united in marriage to Gerald Crass at St. Martin’s Church in Fillmore. Patti worked in retail and then with the Washington County Social Services for many years. She was a member of Stillwater Church in Jackson. Patti enjoyed reading, gardening, and crossword puzzles. She loved making things fresh and beautiful. Spending time with her family and friends was very important to her. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Patti leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Gerry Crass; four children, Matthew (Annee) Crass, Connie (John) Lacey, Vicki (Mark) Umhoefer, and Andy (Cherie) Crass; eight grandchildren, Nicholas Crass, Suzanne Crass, Patrick Lacey, Matthew Lacey, Daniel Lacey, Erik Umhoefer, Jessica Umhoefer, and Amanda Crass; two brothers-in-law, Dennis (Pat) Crass and Ken (Jean) Crass; a sister-in-law, Char (Guy) Brown; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held for Patti’s family. A celebration of life for Patti will be held at a latter date.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
The family would like to thank nurse Casey at Cedar Community Home Hospice for all her help and care.
