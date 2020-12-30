WEST BEND
Peggy S. Krueger
April 2, 1960 — Dec. 28, 2020
Peggy S. Krueger, 60, of West Bend, passed away on December 28, 2020, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.
Peggy was born on April 2, 1960, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Albert and Ardeen (nee Herman) Krueger. Peggy worked at the Threshold until she retired in 2016. Peggy enjoyed listening to her country western music, doing hooking rugs, and watching game shows.
Those Peggy leaves behind to cherish her memory include two brothers, Peter (Maria) Krueger of Iron Ridge, and David (Patti) Krueger of Richfield; a sister-in-law, Sue Krueger of Jackson; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith Krueger and Lee Krueger.
A private family service for Peggy will be held.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Peggy’s arrangements.