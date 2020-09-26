Philip Kvasnica

Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. Thunder possible. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.