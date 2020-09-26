Philip Kvasnica
Aug. 7, 1938 — Sept. 19, 2020
Philip Kvasnica, 82, died Sept. 19, 2020, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital after a short battle with lung cancer.
He was born Aug. 7, 1938, in Milwaukee to John and Katherine Kvasnica (Bohacek), the youngest of 11 children.
He ran a carpet installation business, worked in security at Kohl’s Corporation, and volunteered as an alcoholism counselor. He was a founding member of the Unity Club in West Bend, a meeting place for recovering alcoholics.
In addition to his parents, Philip was preceded in death by two sons, Mark and Bruce; four brothers, Joe, John, George and Steve; and five sisters, Betty, Emily, Marie, Jenny and Margie.
He is survived by his sister Catherine, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no memorial service, per Phillip’s request. Memorials to Unity Club, 1715 Creek Road, West Bend, WI 53090.
Philip’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Judy Zander, the emergency medical technicians, Jackson Police Department and the staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital for the loving care they provided.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Philip’s arrangements.