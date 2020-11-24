SAN JOSE, Calif.
Phyllis Carolyn (McDonald) Tucker
Feb. 28, 1921 - Nov. 4, 2020
Phyllis Carolyn (McDonald) Tucker of of San Jose, California, born February 28, 1921, in West Bend, passed away November 4, 2020 at the age of 99.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Frank; her parents, Elenore (Merten) and Charles McDonald, Sr.; and her brother, Charles McDonald, Jr.
She was the mother of six, grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of six.
Mrs. Tucker was a World War II veteran, serving in the Philippines as a first lieutenant with the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and was awarded the Philippine Liberation Ribbon. She graduated from Columbia Hospital School of Nursing in Milwaukee.
Donations may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org.