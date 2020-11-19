HARTFORD
Phyllis E. Paquette
May 6, 1945 - Nov. 14, 2020
Phyllis E. Paquette of Hartford passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the age of 75 years. She was born May 6, 1945, the daughter of Henry and Jane (nee Shippe) Boyd. Phyllis graduated from ARMS Academy in Shelbourne Falls, Massachusetts, in 1963. She also graduated from St. MaryÕs School of Nursing in Bay Side, New York. On November 27, 1965, Phyllis married the love of her life, Jerry Paquette. After working as a CNA, she chose to be a stay-at-home mom raising her three children. She loved NASCAR, especially Matt Kenseth. Phyllis was also a Sunday school teacher for St. Francis Menomonee Falls.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jerry; her sons Kenneth Allen Paquette, Kevin Paul (Delene) Paquette and her daughter Kelly Anne (Andrew) Hellman. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Nicholas, Spencer and Jenna Paquette, Emily Hellman and Katie Paquette. She is also survived by her brothers, James R. Boyd and Paul D. Boyd, and other relatives and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her daughters-in-law Jessica Paquette and Margaret Paquette; and her mother- and father-in-law, Eugene and Loretta Paquette.
Visitation will be held at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, Hartford, Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9-11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
