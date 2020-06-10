ALLENTON
Quinn B. Koch
Jan. 15, 1988 — June 6, 2020
Quinn B. Koch age 32 of Allenton, formerly of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, in Madison. He was born January 15, 1988, in West Bend to Ken and Lynn (nee Reth) Koch.
Quinn enjoyed playing football at West Bend East High School and graduated with the class of 2006. For the past 8 years he lived in Janesville until recently moving back to the West Bend area. Quinn was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed basketball and football.
Quinn is survived by his 2 daughters, Rilynn, age 8, and Paisley, age 5, and their mother, Sara Dahl, all of Janesville; his parents, Ken Koch of Brentwood, TN, and Lynn (John) Faber of Allenton; his paternal grandparents, Jerry and Marion Koch of Ashland City, TN, and his maternal grandmother, Marcia Reth of Bradenton, FL. He is further survived by his 2 sisters, Jennifer Koch of Dallas, TX, and Ashley Koch (Colton White) of Mt. Juliet, TN; his nieces Sofia and Olivia; his cat Busta and many loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded by his maternal grandfather, Budd Reth, and his aunt Kim Hoffmann.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. with memorial services to follow at 4 p.m. at the Meadow Pavilion at Ridge Run Park (please use the entrance off Scenic Drive West).
In lieu of flowers memorials to the March of Dimes are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book and leave condolences.