Ralph C. Stern
Feb. 10, 1940 - Nov. 4, 2020
Ralph C. Stern, age 80, of West Bend was called home to be with God on November 4, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1940 in Farmington to the late Henry and Sabena (nee Schultz) Stern. He married Diane Reichert (Ruhnke) in May of 1971 at St. Frances Cabrini Church. Ralph worked 50-plus years as a heavy equipment operator for Local 139.
Sternzy was a member of the EWCA Modified Racing Circuit, racing from the ‘60s - ‘80s. He enjoyed trips to the casino, playing blackjack and many cribbage and sheepshead card clubs. He loved working on cars, hunting, ice fishing, snowmobiling and an intense Packers game. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
Ralph leaves behind his children, Jennie Bowles and Brian (JoAnn) Stern; grandchildren, Chad Stern, Tiara and Rena Bowles, Brittany (Mike) Sander, Ashley (Marlise) Gonzalez, Josh (Samantha Sander) Kleinmaus and Sam Kleinmaus; great-grandchildren, Blake Stern, Zander and Kashton; sister, Gladys Tackes; brother, Gerald Stern; many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ervin, sister Florence and beloved Schatzi, Diane.
Cards and flowers may be sent to: 5888 Steeple Lane, West Bend, WI 53090.
The family would like to thank JoAnn Stern, Ashley Gonzales and Josh Kleinmaus for their tender care and helpfulness during his time of need.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend, WI 53095). Private family interment at Washington County Memorial Park.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.