Ralph E. Tautges, 96
Ralph E. Tautges of Cedarburg passed away peacefully with family at his side at Kathy’s Hospice in West Bend on November 25, 2020, at the age of 96 years.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg. Interment will take place at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Legion Post No. 1, P.O. Box 321, N120 W15932 Freistadt Road, Germantown, WI 53022 or to the church are appreciated. For online condolences please go to www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Ralph was born in Aniwa on April 21, 1924, to the late Walter and Anna (Muhs) Tautges. He later married Joyce Paquette of Kingsford, Michigan, on August 4, 1951. Their marriage was blessed with six children, 21 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
At the age of 20, Ralph entered into service with the U.S. Army, 104th Infantry, 26th Division in the European Theater during World War II. He received several medals, including three Bronze Stars for his participation in combat operations. He loved his country and proudly displayed its flag at every opportunity.
Ralph was a wonderful example of hard work and commitment throughout his life and placed a high value on education. Though life circumstances forced him to leave high school early, in order to work to help provide for his parents and siblings, he later earned his high school diploma as a veteran while working full time in 1950. After working for several employers in the Milwaukee area, he settled in at Square D Company, where he worked for almost 40 years, retiring in 1989. While at Square D, he went on to take electrical classes at MSOE to work toward a promotion, all while raising six children and working a second job to allow Joyce to stay home with the children. He was a faithful husband and loving dad whose commitment to his family was evident to all who knew him. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Ralph’s life was characterized by how sacrificially he provided and lovingly cared for his home and family. Anyone who knew him remembers how meticulously he cared for his yard and home, spending time on special projects that they enjoyed for years to come. His laugh was infectious and he had a non-complaining, content attitude throughout his life. Since 2014, he was loved and appreciated by his neighbors and staff at the Gables of Germantown and Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee. Ralph’s family wishes to thank those who looked out for him there and made those years of his life so enjoyable.
Ralph is survived by his children Alan (Colleen) Tautges, Kevin (Annie) Tautges, Jean (Kurt) Kielisch, Steven (Sally) Tautges, Paul (Karen) Tautges, and Craig (Tina) Tautges, grandchildren: Joseph Tautges; Erik, Kaleb, Kielisch and Heidi (Matt) Brockman; Dylan, Camryn, and Owen Tautges; Ashley Tautges, Kenan (Megan) Tautges, Taylor (Courtney) Tautges, Kailyn (Cameron) Schmahl, Alaina (Nicholas) Piscioneri, Anna (Aaron) Coumos, Kayte, Leta, Nolan and Iain Tautges; Sophia, Ella, Griffin, and Carson Tautges. Ralph is further survived by eight great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents; sister Inase; brothers Carl, Lawrence, and Harold; and his great granddaughter Isabelle.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.