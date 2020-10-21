Ralph Leo Thomas
October 20, 1931- October 20, 2020
Well done, good and faithful servant!!!!
Ralph was born on the family farm in the Town of Cedarburg to Edward and Barbara (Hentges) Thomas. He received his schooling at a one-room schoolhouse. After graduating eighth grade he worked side by side with his father tilling the land, planting crops and caring for his Holsteins. Ralph eventually took over the farm and, along with his wife, provided for his family, building a successful business doing what he loved. He enjoyed dancing waltzes with Hildegard and listening to polkas. He was a math whiz and an astute sheepshead player. Ralph was an honest man. He was a proud Catholic who loved God and lived his faith.
On October 7, 1959, Ralph was united in marriage to Hildegard (nee Weber) at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nenno. Ralph and Hildegard created a family with their daughters, Jean (Ron), Judy (Tom) and Donna (Mark).
Ralph is further survived by his grandchildren: Sarah (Martin), Becki (Cord), Aaron (Christine), Megan (Andy), Britt, Bryan (Samantha), Teresa (James), Jerry (Jacinta), Eddie (Mary) and Grace (Ricardo). He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Julian, Coltin, Alijah, Konrad, Avery, Clara, Addilyn, Eli, Logan, Layla, Zellie, Regina and Magdalena.
Additionally, Ralph is survived by his brother-in-law Leo Schickert and his sister-in-law Dorothy Zingsheim.
Ralph was preceded in death by his granddaughter Annette; his parents, Edward and Barbara Thomas; his siblings Regina Roeckl, Lawrence Thomas, Sister Ann (Ruth) Thomas, Alice Schickert, and Audrey Thomas.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, at Historic St, Francis Borgia Church (N44 W6055 Hamilton Road, Cedarburg) with Fr. Patrick Burns presiding. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass. (Please meet at time of Mass). Interment will be at the church cemetery following Mass.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.