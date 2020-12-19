NEWBURG
Randall Steven ‘Randy’ Igel
Sept. 6, 1967 — Dec. 14, 2020
Randall Steven “Randy” Igel, age 53 years, of Newburg was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on December 14, 2020.
Randy was born on September 6, 1967, in West Bend to Roger and Joan Igel (Senkbeil).
Randy graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1985 and UW-Stevens Point in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in Water Chemistry and Soil Conservation. He went on to work with Aquatech in Port Washington, and later opened his own business, Creative Signs Express in Mequon, where he designed and manufactured all kinds of signage. Most recently, he worked for Menasha Corporation in Hartford. Randy was happiest when he was hunting and fishing, which he did often. He loved animals, nature, and wildlife. He also raised free-range turkeys as a hobby.
Those Randy leaves behind to cherish his memory include his two children, Nikolas Igel and Lillian Igel; parents, Roger and Joan Igel; one brother, Jeff (Paula) Igel; niece, Cassandra Igel; and nephew, Jake Igel. He is further survived by his special friend, Bonnie Freeman, and other relatives and friends.
Randy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl and Gladys Senkbeil (Bauer); and paternal grandparents, Steve and Esther Igel (Dexheimer).
A private memorial service will be held for Randy at a later date.
Memorials to the family are appreciated.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Randy’s arrangements.