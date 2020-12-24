Randolph David Clark
December 7, 1962 - December 14, 2020
Randolph David “Randy” Clark, age 58, passed away as the result of an apparent heart attack on Monday, December 14, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1962, to David and Sharon (nee Berndt) Clark. He attended West Bend West High School in West Bend.
Randy was an avid amateur radio operator, K9VHF. He enjoyed deer hunting season and generously gifted deer sausage to his family at Christmastime. Randy had a special love for animals and over the years he rescued ferrets, cats, and most recently three dogsÑRoxy, Woody, and Winnie. Randy’s dogs were his constant companions, traveling with him in his truck wherever he went. He treated his pets as cherished members of his family.
Randy worked as a refrigeration fitter and was a member of Steamfitters Local 601.
Randy is survived by his parents, David and Sharon Clark; sister, Vicki Clark (Lynn Lemberger); brother, Scott Clark (Rachel Waymel); aunts and uncles Marvin Jr. and Beverly Berndt, Katherine and Donald Uttech, and other relatives and friends.
Randy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred and Sally Clark, and maternal grandmother, Leona Berndt; his dog Roxy and his beloved ferret, Tia.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held. Interment will take place at Holy Angels Cemetery in West Bend.
The Phillip Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.