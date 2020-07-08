Refugio V. ‘Rufus’ Coronado
July 4, 1941 – July 5, 2020
He was a proud and dedicated brother, husband, father and grandfather. Always willing to help anyone in need.
Born in Cotulla, Texas on July 4th, 1941 to Dionicio & Alcaria (nee Velasquez) Coronado. He attended school in Cotulla and started working at an early age. Which helped him develop an exceptional work ethic and many skills. He started doing seasonal work as a young adult at the Krier Nursery & Sod Co. and Krier Canning Co traveling back to Texas back in the winter.
On March 8th 1964, he married the love of his life Sylvia Cabello and they decided to live happily ever after in Wisconsin. While in Wisconsin he worked with the Krier family for many years and eventually started working at the West Bend Company in 1972. His main job at the West Bend Company was a master buffer. He learned from the best and was a quick study, this enabled him to master his craft. Along with this, he took on many other tasks such as welding, assembly, punch press and trimmer. Always ready to take on any challenge. After working 30 years for the West Bend company they were acquired by Regal Ware where he stayed on for an additional 5 years before retiring in 2007.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting, bird watching and being a handyman. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the West Bend Company 25 year club.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Sylvia, daughter Ann (David) Woitekaitis, daughter Gloria (Richard) Krahn, son Rufus “Jr” (Jackie) Coronado. Grandchildren Nicole (Brian) Weinreich, Nickolas J. Martinez, Jeremy Neuenfeld (Lisa Musial), Carmen Martinez, Kyle Coronado, Michael V. Krahn, Aundrea Coronado. Great-grandchildren, Audrey, Joshua & Warren. Three brothers Dionicio (Adelaida) Coronado Jr. of Cotulla, Juan (Oralia) Coronado of Kenosha, Eusebio of Random Lake. One sister Gregoria (George) DeLeon of Kenosha, and his four legged companion Tinker. He made sure everyone knew he was his #1 buddy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents Dionicio and Alcaria Coronado, along with his brothers Jose, Robert, Pablo and Guadalupe Coronado, one sister Martina Coronado, In-laws Librado Cabello, Sr. and Maria ( nee Rios ) Cabello, brother-in-law Feliberto Zertuche Sr., and sister-in-law Modesta Cabello, and his toy poodle Cinnamon who he called the baby of the family.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Froedtert Hospital, The Pavilion at Glacier Valley for his care.
When a believer dies, they will have no more pain and sorrow, only joy in Heaven. The pain and sorrow comes to the loved ones who are left behind. As they remember the memories of the past, all the love they have shared with the one who has been called home.
Funeral Services for Refugio will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday July 10th at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend) with Fr. Carlos Londono presiding. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 pm until 5:45 pm. Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
