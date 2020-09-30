Renee Dorothy Wendt
Dec. 13, 1934 – Sept. 27, 2020
Renee D. Wendt (nee Weniger), age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. She was born on December 13, 1934, in Milwaukee to Joseph and Dorothy (nee Goldsmith) Weniger and graduated from West Division High School class of 1953. She married Bernard Wendt on June 9, 1956, at St. Catherine Church in Milwaukee.
Renee excelled at knitting, creating beautiful sweaters, hats, blankets, and more over a lifetime. She also enjoyed needlework, camping, traveling, watching birds and Packers games. She was a member of St. James Parish in Madison, St. Rita’s Parish in Racine, and St. Peter Parish in Slinger. She worked various administrative assistant jobs and enjoyed serving treats for many years at Dairy Queen in Slinger.
Renee is survived by her loving children: Patrick (Sue), Mike (Becky), Christine (the late Greg) Griswold, and Cindy (Ed) Mangold; grandchildren Steve, Ben, Sara, Melissa, Julie, Joe, Kaelan, Sean, Samantha, and Gavin; great-granddaughters McKenna, Carson, and Macy; brothers Thomas (Bonnie) Weniger and Joseph (Mary) Weniger; and sisters-in-laws Bernadine (the late Edward) Szopinski and Kathryn (Bill) Debus. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Renee was preceded in death by her loving husband, Deacon Bernie Wendt, and in-laws, Oliver and Carol Wendt, and Raymond Wendt.
The visitation will be held at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until noon. The Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter Parish (200 E. Washington St., Slinger) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding.
The Mass will be live-streamed on the Phillip Funeral Home’s Facebook Page starting at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (620 S. 76th St, Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214) or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.