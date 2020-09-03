Richard A. ‘Dick’ Boehlen
Sept. 4, 1944 – Sept. 2, 2020
Richard A. “Dick” Boehlen age 75 years, passed away on Wednesday September 2, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1944, in Hartford to Michael and Mary (nee Wolf) Boehlen. Dick graduated from Menomonee Falls High School. On January 14, 1967, he married his wife of 53 years, Suzanne Feucht. He was a maintenance supervisor for various companies throughout his career, and retired volunteer EMT/fireman for the Allenton Fire Department. His hobbies were woodworking, NASCAR, fishing, Tally (his puppy dog), watching his grandkids in their events, cooking, puzzles, volunteering with the Allenton Youth Organization, Cub Scouts and hunting.
Dick is survived by his wife, Suzanne; children Patty (Mike) Evans and Scott (Amber) Boehlen; grandchildren Shawna, Kyle, Alex and Carly Boehlen, Christopher and Tyler Evans; his siblings John (Debbie) Boehlen, Kathy (Jim) Cernik and sister-in-law Penny Boehlen; mother-inlaw, Virginia (the late George) Feucht; in-laws Dorothy (Jerry) Hagen, Phyllis (Rodney) Radloff, Joanne (Larry) Greuel, the late Frank (Wendy) Feucht, Steve (Mary) Roecker,
Marvin (Melanie) Feucht and Mike (Sheri) Feucht; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Rick, brothers Robert and James, sister-in-law Judy Boehlen, and brother-in-law Gene Koch.
There will be graveside services for Dick on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Sacred Heart Cemetery,215 Main St., Allenton, at 12:00 p.m.
Due to the COVID pandemic a Mass of Christian burial and a celebration of life for Dick will be held at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.