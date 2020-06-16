Richard ‘Dick’ Bscherer, 83
Richard “Dick” Bscherer of Grafton, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee on May 17, 1937, to George and Elizabeth (Hensel) Bscherer.
Dick was a teenage athlete until polio struck at 15. He fought back and despite his disabilities, lived a full life, married young while living in Milwaukee and moved to Grafton in 1967. With his wife of 23 years, they built a house, raised three children, and finally retired in 1998 after a 48-year career at Johnson Controls. He loved football with his whole heart (watching his son play in high school as well as the Green Bay Packers), listening to his favorite singer Dean Martin, playing cards (sheepshead was his game) and was always ready to share a good joke. During his retirement, he enjoyed road trips to northern Wisconsin and spending time with his family, once visiting the beautiful California coast.
Dick is survived by his companion of 39 years, Wilma J. (Billie Jean) Pogodzinski, formerly of Milwaukee; and his three children, Jill Busch of Grafton, Wendy (Richard) Calcaterra of Novato, Calif., and Scott (Laura) Bscherer of Cedar Grove. His grandchildren brought him so much joy, Nicole (Eric) Jirikowic of Waukesha, Frederick William Busch IV of Grafton, Kaitlyn Busch of Eugene, Ore., and Nick, Frankie and Joey Calcaterra of Novato, Calif., as well as his great-granddaughter Myla Rae Jirikowic. He is also survived by his sisters Betty Braun and Judy Berndt of Port Washington, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Roger, Kenneth and Edward Bscherer; his sister Jean Hammel, and his ex-wife and lifetime friend, Janis (Junghans) Bscherer.
Dick will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park on Monday, June 15. Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Chimes at 1 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m. and burial. Reception to follow.
Our family would like to thank the nursing staff at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for the tremendous care our father received during his recent illness, spending hours by his side and communicating with family as visitors were not allowed. We’d also like to thank Horizon Hospice who attended to dad in his final days and hours with family at his side. Lastly, the staff at The Village Commons in Grafton, where Dick and Billie became recent residents –— thank you for your loving care shown to our father during his brief stay, and for your support to Billie Jean going forward. Jaime, Caitlin, Kimberly, John and all staff — you’re angels in health care and we’re forever grateful for your compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org, which is one of dad’s favorite charities.
