Richard ‘Dick’ Sette, 86
Richard "Dick" Sette was born to eternal life on May 21, 2020, at the age of 86 at his home in Cedarburg. A celebration of Dick's life will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Lime Kiln Park Pavilion in Grafton from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or plant a memorial tree in his honor.
He was born to Lloyd and Hannah (nee Bryant) Sette on January 12, 1934, on his family’s homestead farm in Morris, Illinois, where he grew up. His family moved to the Watertown area in his later teen years and he graduated with the 1952 Class of Watertown High School. Dick married the love of his life, Alice “Patty” (nee Weckerly), on April 21, 1963. Their marriage was blessed with two sons.
Dick is survived by his two sons, David and Mark (Tracie); grandchildren Tyler, Travis, Erin, and Alex; sisters Sharon (Nottleson) and Linda (Luthi). He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; his parents, Lloyd and Hannah; and his in-laws Robert and Florence (nee DeBruin) Weckerly.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954. Dick was part of the Army Corps of Engineers and was a heavy equipment operator. He would often talk about his Army days and time he spent stationed in Point Barrow, Alaska. He was honorably discharged in 1956. He had a love of tractors, machinery, and heavy equipment. After his time in the military he was a salesman for Drott Tractor and it was during that time when he met Patty. He later became a heavy equipment operator and was employed by various construction companies throughout the Milwaukee area over the years. He was also very active with the Operating Engineers Local 139 and was a business agent for the union for many years. Dick finished his career working on the Milwaukee Deep Tunnel project as a crane operator. He retired from the Operating Engineers in 1994.
Dick was a Freemason and was very active with the Masonic Lodge in Cedarburg for many years where he served as the Master of the Lodge in 1977 and was a 32nd degree Master Mason. Dick was also Tripoli Shriner which is an organization composed of Master Masons that support specialized hospitals for children.
Dick and Pat enjoyed traveling and had several memorable vacations in the United States and abroad with their lifelong friends, Dick and Peg Deutsch.
Dick was an avid antique tractor enthusiast and you could always find him tinkering on one of the many different old tractors he bought, restored, and sold over the years. He was a charter member of the Wisconsin Antique Power Reunion tractor club in Ozaukee County, where he also served as treasurer of the club for many years.
