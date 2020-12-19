WEST BEND
Richard ‘Dick’ Tyson
Richard “Dick” Tyson, 86, recently of West Bend, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Richard was born on November 3, 1934, to Everett and Bertha Tyson in Des Moines, IA. Richard grew up in his beloved Stuart, IA, with his younger sister Mary Lou Henss. He was united in marriage to Noel Convey on August 31, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, IA. After serving in the Army, Richard relocated to Cedar Rapids, IA to work at Northwestern Bell (NWB). In addition to making many lifelong friends, that is where he met Noel. After they retired from NWB in the mid-1980s, they sold their home in Cedar Rapids and spent many years traveling and living out of RVs and visiting their son Ty where ever he was stationed. When it came time to settle down, they ended up living near their daughter, Trisha, in the West Bend area. Richard never met a stranger and always had dog treats in his pocket for any dog that passed.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Noel, and their two children, Trisha Tyson of Hartford and Tyrone Tyson and his wife Sharon of Spirit Lake, IA. Other survivors include his sister Mary Lou Henss of Des Moines, IA; several nephews in Iowa and nieces and nephews and cousins in Nebraska.
The family is grateful to the entire staff at Cedar Community in West Bend for the loving care they provided for Richard. At this time no formal services will take place and a private committal at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery, Spirit Lake, IA. Condolences can be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.