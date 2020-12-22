NEWBURG
Richard E. Wilger
Aug. 3, 1944 - Dec. 19, 2020
Richard E. Wilger, age 76, of Newburg passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born August 3, 1944, in Washington County to Nicholas and Meta (nee Gierach) Wilger.
On October 5, 1968, Richard was united in marriage to Kathleen A. Wollner at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg.
Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1962 until 1965 and was stationed in Germany. Following his discharge he started working as a maintenance electrician for numerous companies, retiring from Delphi.
He was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Newburg and was a member of the Newburg Fire Department for over 50 years. Rich belonged to IBEW Local 663, the Landt-Thiel Post 470 American Legion in Saukville and the West Bend Kettle Trailblazers snowmobile club. He also was a Little League coach and a snowmobile instructor. Rich enjoyed traveling and playing sheepshead and liked to spend time outside hunting, golfing and snowmobiling.
Family was very important to Rich. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed attending their activities.
Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen; and three children: Brian (Cathy) Wilger of Port Washington, Gary (Susan) Wilger of Jackson and Mike Wilger of Newburg. He is further survived by his five grandchildren: Abigaile Wilger, Jacob Wilger, Theresa Wilger, Olivia Wilger and Adam Wilger; his siblings Edward (Lorna) Wilger of Newburg and Jean (Kenneth) Anderson of Henderson, NV; his sister-in-law Carol Wollner of Newburg, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Meta Wilger, and Kathleen’s parents, Julius and Gertrude Wollner.
Private family services will be held with burial following in St. John’s Cemetery in Newburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Newburg or the Newburg Fire Department are appreciated.
Kathy and family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Scot Wilfong, the Newburg Rescue Squad and the staff at Cedarburg Dialysis for their care, compassion, comfort and support given to Richard.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book and leave your condolences.