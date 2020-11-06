ST. PETERSBURG, FLA.
Richard Eugene ‘Dick,’ ‘Eut’ Wagner
Richard Eugene (a.k.a. Dick or ‘Eut’) Wagner, 88, peacefully passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. A 1950 West Bend High School graduate, he served in the U.S. Naval Reserve 1951-1953 and the Navy from 1953-1954. His passion for the water led him to a career in marine sales and service. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish, ride his bike, canoe the Florida mangroves, and hike the Yellowstone and Teton ranges.
Richard is survived by his daughters Mary Kaye (Bill) Raddatz and Connie (Mike) Schultz; son, Christian (Heidi) Wagner; his brother Werner (Ronna) Wagner; five grandchildren Patti Schultz, Jennifer Ismert (Wagner), Mathew Schultz, Chad Schultz, and Bailey Wagner. He is further survived by four great-grandchildren, Edison, Greta, Franklin Ismert and Leon Schultz; his wife of 17 years and friend Barbara Hupfer (Devine).
He was preceded in death by his brothers Horst (Ruth) and Roy Wagner.