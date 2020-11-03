Richard J. ‘Rich’ Bublitz, 80
Richard J. ‘Rich’ Bublitz of Jackson went to his heavenly home on October 29, 2020, at the age of 80 years. He was the beloved husband of Lois (nee Retzlaff) for 59 years. He was the loving father of David (Kathy) of Campbellsport, Scott of Jackson, and Jeffrey (Michelle) Bublitz of Cedarburg, and proud grandpa of Dylan and Derek Bublitz of Campbellsport, Nicole (Samuel) Comeau of Sheboygan, Andrea (Todd) Rosenstiel of Campbellsport, Justin and Kayla Bublitz of Cedarburg and great-grandpa of Jack and Elizabeth Comeau, TJ, Jase and Ripley Rosenstiel. He was the dear brother of Phyllis (the late Gerald) Irwin of Grafton and Edward (Bonnie) Bublitz of Jackson and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67-N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. Interment to follow at Immanuel Cemetery. Visitation was held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Cedarburg Mueller Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran Church or Multiple Sclerosis Society appreciated.