WEST BEND
Richard Krueger
July 24, 1940 — Aug. 24, 2020
Richard Krueger, beloved husband of Patricia A. Krueger (nee Balon) of West Bend, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 on August 24, 2020, at Grafton Aurora Hospital. Richard was born July 24, 1940, in Milwaukee to Irving and Margaret Krueger (nee Zimmermann). Richard worked for Steiner Corporation as a delivery driver for 44 years, retiring November 2000. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his other home in Vilas County.
Richard leaves behind his wife, Pat, of 58 years; his children whom he loved dearly, son Steve (Shelley) Krueger and their children Karly and Katie of West Bend, and his daughter Kari Krueger and her son Brady Butzlaff of Kewaskum. He is further survived by special nephew Frank Steinke, his wife Pam, and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his brothers Gerald (Bonnie) Krueger, Robert Krueger, Harvey Krueger and sisters Betty (Ed) Steinke and Bernice (John) Nadler.
At his request, no visitation will take place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.