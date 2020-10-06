WEST BEND
Richard ‘Lefty’ A. Reich
Dec.. 17, 1943 — Oct. 2, 2020
Richard “Lefty” A. Reich, age 76, of West Bend, passed away on October 2, 2020 at Ivy Manor surrounded by his family. Lefty was born on December 17, 1943 in Pittsville, son of the late Adolph and Agnes (nee Spraeder) Reich. On August 14, 1982, he was united in marriage to Caroline Schumacher at St. John’s Lutheran in West Bend. Lefty graduated High School from Menomonee Falls. After high school he served in the Army Reserve for six years.
Following the army he worked at Harley-Davidson at the Capital Drive plant for 40 years as a journeyman tool and die maker. He enjoyed bowling, pitching horse shoes and the Green Bay Packers. He was also a member of Pilgrim Lutheran in West Bend.
Those Lefty leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Caroline; two children, Michael Reich (Shana) and Deanna Reich; three stepchildren, Paulene (Gregg) Ulik, Jeffrey (Kathleen) Sodemann, and Matthew Sodemann; two grandchildren, Jacob Reich and Jessica Reich; six step-grandchildren, Megan (Ryan) Rosenthal, Benjamin (Kristi) Ulik, Jason Sodemann, Brittney (Chad) Gavigan, Kristeen Sodemann, and Sarah (Joe) Clarkin; four step-great grandchildren, Reeve and Ryer Rosenthal, Caroline-Christina Rosenthal, and Ingrid Gavigan; a brother, David (Sharon) Reich; a sister, Sandra (Tim) Collins; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Lefty was preceded in death by his first wife, Lauren A. Reich (nee Cooper), and a stepgrandson, Sawyer Gavigan. A funeral service for Lefty will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 462 Meadowbrook Drive, in West Bend. The Rev. Joseph Fisher will officiate and burial will follow at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Ivy Manor and Preceptor Hospice for the care they provided to Lefty.
The Myrhum – Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Lefty’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.