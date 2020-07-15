TOWN OF HARTFORD
Richard M. Frey
March 5, 1934 — July 13, 2020
Richard M. Frey, age 86, of the town of Hartford passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born March 5, 1934, in the town of Hartford, son of John and Armella (nee Schickert) Frey. He was united in marriage to Dorothy M. Hahn on May 12, 1956, at St. Kilian Catholic Church in Hartford.
After graduation from Hartford High School, Richard was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in Korea working as an auto mechanic. After his honorable discharge in August of 1958 he worked on his parents’ dairy farm. A few years later he began working in carpentry and later on started his own business called Frey Building Improvements. He was still doing small jobs up until a few years ago. Richard loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers and going to the Milwaukee Brewers games. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, deer hunting, going to auctions and casinos. Recently his favorite pastime was watching the many birds eating at his bird feeders. He had a very special cat named Dezzy.
Richard is survived by his loving children Duane (Cherie) Frey, Diane (Rick) Steger, Janice (Philip) Klink, and Randy (Rene’) Frey; grandchildren, Nicole, Rebecca, Amanda (Ryan), Katrina (Nate), Kari (Adam), Daniel, Andrea (fiancé Cody), Nicholas, Krista, Robbie (Melissa), Kelly (William), Leah (fiancé Luke), and Nathan (Brooke); and many great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his dear sister, Marian Engle; dear brothers Robert (Shirley) Frey and Ronald (Arlene) Frey; sistersin- law Lorraine Nagel, Lucille (John) Van Straten, and Annette Hahn; brothers-in-law John (Gloria) Hahn and Jim (Nancy) Hahn, and Walter Klink; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy of 64 years; parents; parents-in-law Mabel (nee Weber) and William Hahn; grandsons Daniel and David Klink; sisters-in-law Mary Ann Frey, Mildred (Frank) Vollman, and Mary Klink; and brothers-in-law Don Engel, Harland (Caroline) Hahn, Clement (Margaret) Hahn, Charlie Hahn, Marvin Hahn, and Marvin Nagel.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be celebrated Monday, July 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church (4886 Hwy 175 Hartford, WI 53027), with Fr. Jonathon Schmeckel officiating. Interment in St. Kilian Catholic Cemetery, Hartford.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027.
Special thanks to the nurses at Horizon Hospice for their loving care. Richard’s family would like to also share their heartfelt gratitude for the home visits from Fr. Jonathon Schmeckel.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.