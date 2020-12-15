Richard Pasteur Rupert, 89
Richard Pasteur Rupert, aged 89 years, beloved husband of Margaret “Dean” Nadean Rupert (deceased, nee Brown) and loving father of Beth, Susan (Marlane) and David (Jeff), passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
Dick, as he was known to many, was receiving Horizon Hospice Care at Home, and the family would like to thank the extraordinary Oncology Care Team (Dr. Douglas Puffer and Kelly Bublitz RN and team) at the Van Dyke Cancer Center of Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee.
Richard was born on January 21, 1931 in Milwaukee to Russell Calvin and Roberta Bailey (nee Pasteur) Rupert. Richard’s parents, and brothers James (Mary Papke) and Donald (Rose Balistreri) preceded him in death. He was born on Milwaukee’s East Side and grew up in the Shorewood neighborhood. Among Richard’s fondest memories include playing with his steam trains and Britain’s soldiers in the Downer Woods across from his childhood home on Edgewood Avenue. He graduated from Milwaukee’s Shorewood High School in 1949 and lived in the Pillsbury Manor on Milwaukee’s East Side when he met his spouse, Dean, and they married October 6, 1956. Dean and Richard cherished each other and celebrated 61 years of love and marriage, until Dean’s passing in 2018. Richard and Dean frequented the East Side and enjoyed its rich diversity and their shared memories. Richard worked for the Continental Can Company for 42 years, retiring in 1992. During that time, our family lived in Milwaukee, Omaha, NE, and finally settling back in Cedarburg, which had been a favorite childhood place for Richard as he would fondly recall stories of driving through the covered bridge with his dad.
Richard believed in giving back to his community and was a member of the LaVista Planning Commission in Omaha during the family’s eight years there and served on the Wisconsin Eastern Shores Library System Board from 1994-2005. A member of First Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg, Richard was also very committed to community service and was always known as a caring and compassionate friend.
Richard is survived by his three children and many loved ones including grandchildren Gene (Tammy) Sedlacek, Erin (Tim) Witte and Rory Reding; great-grandchildren Brandon, Kelsey (David) Schmidt, Ainsley, Alex, Caitlyn, Aidan, and great-great-grandchild, Charleston. He is further survived by his loving and devoted nieces, Libby Rupert and Lynn (David) Warlthier, and leaves behind many lifelong loving friends and beloved memories of Milwaukee and Cedarburg/Grafton.
In keeping with Richard’s wishes to keep everyone safe during this challenging year of COVID-19, there will be no services. Richard will be cremated with private interment in Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg to follow. Our parents sponsored a child through Compassion, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassion International, Colorado Springs, CO 80997 (no street address is needed). Gifts can also be made to First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67N622 Evergreen Blvd. Cedarburg, WI 53012.
