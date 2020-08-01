Richard ‘Rich’ D. Groshek
Jan. 25, 1934 — July 26, 2020
Richard “Rich” D. Groshek, age 86, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Froedtert in Menomonee Falls. Rich was born on January 25, 1934, in Rosholt to Theodore and Julia (nee Piotrowski) Groshek.
Rich is survived by his children, Carrie (Peter) Halbauer, Mike, Jack (Sharon), Steve and Laurie (Mike) Williams; grandson, Chris, other relatives and friends.
Rich was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judith A. Groshek (nee Steffen).
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Military Honors to follow Mass. Family Interment at St. Hubert’s Cemetery.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call (262) 338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.