Richard ‘Rich’ ‘Dick’ P. Russart
Nov. 7, 1929 — July 25, 2020
Richard “Rich” “Dick” P. Russart, age 90, of West Bend, died peacefully on July 25, 2020 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.
He was born on Nov. 7, 1929, in Port Washington to Henry and Hildegard Huiras Russart. He lived in Little Kohler, Fillmore and then Waubeka growing up. He graduated from Port Washington High School where he set a basketball record that to this day has not been beaten, 56 points in one game. He went to Lakeland College on a full basketball scholarship. On Feb. 26, 1949 he married the love of his life, Audrey Betz of Port Washington at St. Maryís Catholic Church in Port Washington. They moved to West Bend in 1955 where they raised their family.
In 1979, they moved to Myrtle Beach, SC for work and retirement. They later moved back to West Bend in 2004.
Over the years Rich was employed by the West Bend Company as foreman and then supervisor. In 1979 he took a job in Georgetown, SC with Georgetown Stainless Steel as plant manager. After retirement he sold Real Estate for a few years. He was a charter member of St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Bend where he served as usher, on many boards and was a prominent member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a charter member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Myrtle Beach. His faith was one of his strongest passions, praying for all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren every night, being able to recite all their names.
He actively played cards, and after his wife passed, he played Hearts on the computer every day meticulously recording every win and loss. He was an accomplished athlete, excelling in baseball, basketball, bowling and golf. He golfed through this year and had a hole in one on 6/6/2005 #2 @ Camelot! Rich and other members of the West Bend Lions Club were instrumental in starting little league baseball in the city of West Bend. He coached little league and was a Boy Scout leader for many years. He loved to hunt and fish with his three sons and took the family on a wonderful camping trip every year.
He is survived by 6 children, David (Jeanne) of Ashford, Diane (the late Gary) Jaeger of the Town of Trenton, Rick (Cindy Lou) of Dousman, Sue (Bruce) McElhatton, Cindy (Dennis) Roos, and Jack (Donna) Russart, all of West Bend, 22 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 1 great, great-grandchild on the way, 1 brother Tom (Barb) Russart, 1 sister-in-law Patty (the late Henry) Russart, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his beloved wife, Audrey, his brothers Henry and Paul (Pat) Russart, his in-laws Gerti (Paul) Klemmens, Marge (Erin) Poole, and a son-in-law Gary Jaeger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.
Memorials to Saint Mary's Immaculate Conception Parish in West Bend or a charity of your choice in Richardís name is appreciated by the family.
