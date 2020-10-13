WEST BEND
Richard T. Jacoby
Nov. 4, 1933 — Oct. 10, 2020
Richard Jacoby of West Bend, formerly of Belgium, passed away at Kathy Hospice on Saturday morning October 10, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family. He was 86 years old. Richard was born on November 4, 1933, son of Joseph and Eleanor Buechler Jacoby. He attended grade school in Dacada and graduated from Random Lake High School in 1951. On June 9, 1956, Richard was united in marriage with Regina Beneke at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crosby, MN. The couple settled in Belgium and began their family. Richard worked for the Co-op in Cedar Grove for 12 years before starting at Ozaukee County Highway Department, retiring in 1997. He also worked as a part-time bartender at the Belgium Community Center. Richard worked other part-time jobs after retirement which included bus driver for Otte and Lamers tour buses, Brake and Equipment Milwaukee, and parts delivery person for EVS. In 2007, Richard and Regina moved to West Bend.
Mr. Jacoby attended Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend and is a member of Divine Savior Parish. He enjoyed a good game of sheepshead and gardening. Richard and Regina enjoyed traveling together, bus tours, and seeing God’s country and the beauty of the seasons.
Survivors include his wife, Regina of West Bend; daughter, Colleen Denzin of Oak Creek, and son, Kevin Jacoby of Belgium. He is further survived by grandchildren Ryan Albinger, Alec Denzin and Nathan (Jessica) Denzin; sisters Kathryn Sepstead of Random Lake, Mary Ellen (Greg) Michelson of Milwaukee; brother Leon Jacoby of Cedar Grove; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Sharon Albinger; son-in-law David Denzin; and brother-in-law Robert Sepstead.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, at Divine Savior Parish-Holy Cross Chapel, 5330 County Highway B in the Town of Belgium. Father Neil Zinthefer will preside. Burial will take place on Friday, October 16, 10 a.m., at St. Mary Cemetery, Lake Church. The family will receive visitors at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 171 N. Royal Ave., Belgium, on Thursday from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. before processing to church for Mass.
To comply with the statewide mandate, face masks will be required at the visitation and service and social distancing protocol will be in place.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.