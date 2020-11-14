Rita C. Ziegelbauer
Oct. 26, 1930 — Nov. 9, 2020
Rita C. Ziegelbauer (nee Knoeck) died peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 26, 1930, in the former village of Barton to Hugo and Margaret (nee Lahr) Knoeck.
On May 21, 1955, she was united in marriage to Wilbert R. Ziegelbauer at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in Barton. Wilbert preceded her in death on May 25, 1983.
After graduating from West Bend High School with the class of 1948 she started working for the Farm Bureau for 10 years, which later became Rural Insurance Company. Later in life she worked for the Food and Nutrition Department in the West Bend School District for 30 years.
She enjoyed working in her yard and flower garden. She also enjoyed polka music and spending time with her family and friends. Rita was a member of the American School and Food Service, the Christian Mothers and a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Roman) Faber, of West Bend and three grandchildren: Danielle Wolf (companion Nick Nitz) of Oshkosh, Krista (Dan) Knoeck of Random Lake and Matthew Faber of West Bend. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren: Alexandra LeDuc and Landon Knoeck and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Margaret Knoeck; her husband, Wilbert Ziegelbauer; her son, Steven Ziegelbauer; her great-granddaughter Peyton Lynn Knoeck and her sister Virginia Stern.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at noon at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend with the Rev. Carlos Londono officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s New Cemetery. The family will greet visitors on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Mary’s Church are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book and leave your condolences.