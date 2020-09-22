Robert Anthony Thelen, 81
Robert Anthony Thelen “Bob,” age 81 of the Tellico Village Community, Loudon, Tennessee passed away September 10, 2020. For complete information, please visit www.clickfuneralhome.com.
Bob was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, TN. He had been active in fundraising efforts for the Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department. Bob also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and the Woodworkers Club, and he was instrumental in renaming the Yacht Club to the Blue Herron. In his earlier years, Bob was a teacher and coach in Mequon, Wisconsin. When Bob retired from his career in financial services, he and his wife moved to Tellico Village. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Bunny Thelen; sons David Thelen (Theresa), John Thelen (Chris); grandchildren Liam, Genevieve, Kayla, Kenny, Jack and Ella; several special nieces, nephews and extended family.
Services were held Sept. 18 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, TN. Inurnment is in the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the organization of your choice.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations — Tellico Village chapel is serving the family of Bob Thelen. For more information visit www.clickfuneralhome.com.