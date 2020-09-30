Robert ‘Bob’ ‘Bobby’ G. Gassner
Dec. 5, 1952 — Sept. 25, 2020
Robert “Bob” “Bobby” G. Gassner, 67, of West Bend passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Kathy Hospice. On Dec. 5, 1952, Bob was born in Fond du Lac to Robert and Catherine (Anna) Gassner. He graduated from Campbellsport High School. He was united in matrimony to the late Holly Gassner on March 24, 1984, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, West Bend. Bob was a remarkable craftsman and worked as a tool and die maker with the West Bend Company/Regal Ware for 48 years. Throughout his life, he consistently served those around him with a selfless, shepherding love that set the example for his family and others to follow. He was also known for his devotion to his faith and family and his intellect. Bob often outscored the championship contestants of his favorite game show, “Jeopardy!,” and frequently counted cards as he mastered numerous card games. His communal spirit was displayed through his engagement in church (Cabrini and St. Mary), Knights of Columbus, and the Moose Lodge.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his beloved children, Justin (Margaret) and Janel Gassner; grandson, Jared; brothers Thomas (Joan) and Daniel (Steve) Gassner; mother-in-law, Joyce Scadden; and close friend of the family, Sarah Guillaume. He was preceded in death by: Holly (wife), Robert and Anna (parents), and Peter (brother) Gassner, and Willis Scadden (father-in-law).
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, 521 Congress Drive, Newburg, WI 53060. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated and will be used to ensure his legacy continues.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.