CLINTONVILLE
Robert ‘Bob’ Didier
Aug. 20, 1931 — Sept. 20, 2020
Robert “Bob” Didier, age 89, of Clintonville (formerly of West Bend) passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Greentree Health & Rehabilitation Center, Clintonville. Robert George Didier was born on August 20, 1931, in Port Washington to Leonard and Ella (Last) Didier. He graduated from Port Washington High School in 1949. Bob entered the U.S. Army National Guard and served as a sergeant first class with the 132nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion from 1950 to 1959. He was united in marriage on September 6, 1952, to Lorraine A. Averill at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, West Bend. For many years, Bob worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department as a squad car mechanic. Then he was employed for quite some time in the Park & Recreation Department for the city of West Bend. Finally, he worked in maintenance at Kenro Company in Fredonia, until retiring in 1996. Bob was a true handyman throughout his life and did all sorts of odd jobs including working at Mid-Cities Tool & Die Shop in West Bend, delivering vehicles for Russ Darrow Group out of West Bend, and working in the parts department at Wiedmeyer Express in Kewaskum. He was somewhat a workaholic and kept himself busy working until his lower 80s. His wife of 58 years preceded him in death on December 9, 2010, and he settled in Clintonville in April of 2017.
Bob was a longtime faithful member of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, West Bend, and a current member of the United Methodist Church, Clintonville. He enjoyed taking care of his yard, cutting the grass, and tinkering around in his garage for hours. His personality was often stubborn and bullheaded; but that is what kept him so active and independent for all of his life. Bob loved spending time with his family and all the folks that he met at the local restaurants. He was so proud of his grandchildren and always wanted to know exactly what was going on in their lives.
Survivors include two children, Shelley (Gerald) Didier-Wilkens of West Bend and Bob (Lynn) Didier of Clintonville. There are three grandchildren: Noah (friend Grace Dow) Wilkens, Dustin (friend Ana Huber) Didier, and Madelyn (friend Cameron Prailes) Didier. He is also survived by a brother, Dick (Phyllis) Didier of Cedarburg; a sister, Debbie Didier of Port Washington; and two brothers- in-law, Warren Lemke and Harold (Arlene) Nothem, both of West Bend. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorraine; an infant daughter, Brenda; an infant son, Scott; a grandson, Nathan Wilkens; one brother, Philip Didier; and three sisters, Dorothy Nothem, Norma “Joyce” Lemke, and Bernice (John “Henry”) Nault.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville. The Rev. Diana Ziegler will officiate and burial will be at Washington County Memorial Park, West Bend. Military honors will be provided at the funeral home by members of the VFW Post 664, American Legion Post 63, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 63, all of Clintonville. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Please go to www.beil-didier.com to sign the online guest book or to leave condolences to the family. Memorials are preferred to the United Methodist Church, Clintonville.