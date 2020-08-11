Robert ‘Bob’ Gall, 89
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church for Robert F. Gall of Cedarburg. A private interment will take place at the St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Eye Institute at the Medical College of Wisconsin, The Evans Scholars Foundation or charity of your choosing are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the Robert Gall video tribute or to send online condolences.
Robert (Bob) was born October 21, 1930, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Herbert Gall and late Marie (nee Poklasny) Gall. The family moved to Cedarburg shortly after his birth so he proudly considered himself a lifelong Cedarburg resident. He graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1948. Bob served in the United States Army from 1951 until 1953. He was stationed in Korea, where he was in his words a “pencil pusher.” He returned to Cedarburg to work alongside his father and brothers at Tri Par Oil Company. In 1955, he was united in marriage to Gladys Thomes and their marriage was blessed with four children, Ann, Jackie, Steve and Mark.
At Tri Par, Bob did everything from drive truck to car repairs. He and his brothers purchased the business from their father in 1969. Bob and his brothers converted their gasoline stations into convenience stores selling milk, homemade donuts and fried chicken, laying the groundwork for the now famous “Tri Par Chicken and Tators.” Bob purchased the business from his brothers in 1985. Bob “retired” from the business in 1995 so he could spend more time with his wife of 57 years, Gladys, golfing and spending time in Florida.
He loved playing golf with his many dear friends from Cedarburg, West Bend Country Club and Imperial Country Club in Naples, Florida. The only thing that kept Bob from spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren was being in Florida. He loved sitting on his lanai and calling his kids to tell them how the weather was in Florida and to tell them how their weather was in either Wisconsin or Texas according to the Naples’ newspaper. The gradual loss of his vision robbed him of his love of Florida, golfing and playing sheepshead with his friends.
What remained was his strong Catholic faith. He looked forward to Mass each week. When he could no longer see to read the hymnal, he proudly sang along to songs he remembered from his many years in the St. Francis Borgia choir.
Bob is survived by his children, Ann (David) Rintelman Tice, Jackie (Kevin) Stadler, Steve (Vicki) Gall and Mark (Karen) Gall; grandchildren, Katie (Matt) Pipkorn, Nicholas Stadler, Matthew (Maddi) Stadler, Harrison (Chelsea) Gall, Simon (Anne) Gall, Taylor (fiancé Tommy Swartz) Gall and Alex (fiancé Sam Cook) Gall. He was the great-grandfather of Elsie, Edith and Fletcher Pipkorn and Addilyn Gall and dear brother of James (Carol) Gall. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by son-in-law Donald Rintelman, grandson Brian Rintelman, and brothers Donald and Kenneth Gall.
The family would offer a special thank-you to the staff at the Harrison House in Cedarburg for their years of wonderful and compassionate care. The family would also like to thank Dr. Kevin Goniu and Dr. Thomas Freed for their many years of compassionate care.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or visit muellerfuneralhome.com.