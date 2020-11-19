Robert ‘Bob’ Heiden, 79
Robert “Bob” Heiden was called to his heavenly home on November 15, 2020. Born to Lorraine (nee Marquardt) and Mason Heiden on February 3, 1941, Bob attended Whitefish Bay High School and shortly thereafter, Valparaiso University, where he met the love of his life - Carla (nee Stanius). Married in 1963, he completed his DDS degree at Marquette Dental School in 1966. He operated a private practice in downtown Milwaukee, eventually forming a partnership with associates in the ‘90s and retiring in 2006.
An avid sportsman, his love of the outdoors started at an early age when visiting his grandparents at Puckaway Lake. It continued with frequent hunting and fishing trips to Horicon Marsh, Bayfield County, Spring Hill Farm in Prairie du Chien and destinations out west. He was at his happiest when communing with nature with his brother Bill, and any mention of outdoor adventures would bring a spark to his eyes.
A hero to his children and a mentor to many, he was seen as a leader within his profession and in his community. He held various leadership positions with the Greater Milwaukee Dental Association, The Dental Forum, Milwaukee Optimist Club, The Martin Club, Ducks Unlimited and the Heiliger Huegel Ski Club. His faith kept him grounded and he was an active leader within his church - Trinity Lutheran Church of Freistadt, where he forged relationships that lasted all his life. Family was the cornerstone that formed the base of everything that he did during his life, from births to birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and holidays.
He is survived by his wife, Carla; his daughter, Teri (Scot) Biernat; sons Todd and Rick (Jamie); grandchildren Jesse, Mason (Kyler), Sam, Peyton, Camille, Sofie and Max; and great-grandson, Cooper.
He is also survived by sisters-in-law Gabriele Heiden, Karen Hord and Marlene Stanius; nieces and nephews Fritz, Heidi (Chris), Brian (Megan), Eric (Mekenzie), and Ashley; his many friends and his beloved church family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bill, brothers-in-law Tom Stanius and Fred Hord; and daughter-in-law Joan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.