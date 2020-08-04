Robert (Bob) Hutchison
May 4, 1936 — July 17, 2020
Robert (Bob) Hutchison was born to the late Joseph and Molly Hutchison on May 4, 1936. He lived a full and beautiful life and died on July 17, 2020. Bob Hutchison loved Marquette University and was forever grateful to the school for the basketball scholarship that enabled his education. He was a season ticket holder beginning in 1960 and for 15 years led the Hank Raymonds Blue and Gold Auction fundraiser for non-revenue- generating sports. Bob declined an offer from professional baseball in favor of completing his education. After graduation he served six-months on active duty in the United States Air Force, and played basketball for the USAF team.
Following graduation from Marquette and his active duty, Bob joined AC Electronics in their Human Resources department. These were exciting times and during the height of the space program was able to witness a launch from Cape Canaveral. He met his wife, Judith, at AC in August 1959 and married her in January 1960. They were blessed with four beautiful children. The family spent five years in California and then returned to Wisconsin, where Bob joined Miller Brewing Company. From Miller Bob went on to First Bank Milwaukee, now known as US Bank. These were happy and fulfilling years for Bob. He truly enjoyed his work and forged friendships that lasted throughout his life.
When he retired from the bank, he worked for Justin Strom at the Overton Group and then formed Hutchison & Associates.
Bob loved his work. But above all, he loved his God, his family, his friends and the Chicago Bears and was loyal to all. This was toughest as a Bears fan. He was a big bunch of love and fun, and he will be greatly missed.
Bob is survived by his wife, Judith; his children: Leslie (Jerry Riggs),
Christopher (Kate), Scott (Jo Marie), and Holly; grandchildren: Jared, Aaron and Ben Perez (Rebecca), Adam, Connor (Sonya) and Max Hutchison, Hannah and Olivia McCormick, Amanda, Hannah and Matthew Hutchison, and Sydney and Sophie Shugarts; great-grandchildren: Ethan and Isaac Perez, Abigail, Max, Samuel and Lucas Perez.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 North Eighth Ave., West Bend. Enter through the carport doors off Hickory Street.
Please arrive at 10:30 a.m. Family eulogy will be at 10:45 a.m. before the start of Mass at 11:00 a.m.
* Masks will be required at the church service and provided for those who have none.
Inurnment at Washington County Memorial Park, 3358 Paradise Drive, will immediately follow the service.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bob’s arrangements.