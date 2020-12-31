Robert ‘Bob’ Irwin, 68
Robert “Bob” Irwin passed away unexpectedly at his home at the age of 68.
Bob was born August 23, 1952, to Milton and Elva (nee Kruke) Irwin at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Port Washington. He grew up on a farm in the Town of Grafton as the youngest of four children and graduated from Grafton High School in 1970.
For more than 40 years, Bob worked for the Ozaukee County Parks System, mostly as a small-engine mechanic for Mee-Kwon Park Golf Course, and more recently mowing greens there in his retirement.
He had a curious mind and took an interest in many topics. He always had intriguing new information to talk about and was great for a long conversation over a beer or two. He was never a farmer but loved tractors and farming implements and spoke with nostalgia of his childhood on the farm. He often mentioned his childhood beagle and the two raccoons he had as a boy. He was a creative man with numerous projects and hobbies; he had particular fondness for nature, fishing, and photography. Many mornings he could be found sitting by the river in Lime Kiln Park with a cup of coffee.
Bob is survived by his children Beth (Ben) Farrell and Sara (Aaron Gronseth) Irwin, his brother Kenneth (Janet) Irwin, sister-in-law Phyllis Irwin, and his nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his longtime friend Cindy Kimball and her family along with his many friends at the Bridge Inn who meant so much to him. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Phyllis Linden, and his brother Gerald Irwin.
A gathering to celebrate Bob's life is planned for the summer.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the family are appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.