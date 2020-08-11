Robert ‘Bob’ J. Beisbier
Nov. 17, 1940 — Aug, 9, 2020
Robert “Bob” J. Beisbier, 79, found peace on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
He was born on November 17, 1940 to the late Gregor and Marcella (nee Stoffel) Beisbier in Fond du Lac County. On January 13, 2015, he was united in marriage to Mae Spradau in Laughlin, NV. Bob worked at Kewaskum Frozen Foods for 46 years and was the owner/operator from 1979 until 2006. He was an active golfer and member of Hon-E-Kor Golf Course. Bob enjoyed fishing in Canada and riding his Harley with Mae and with family and friends. He was actively involved in the Kewaskum community for many years. Bob especially enjoyed spending time with family and all his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Mae Beisbier; three children, Robert “Bob” Jr. (Kim) Beisbier of Mukwonago, Rene (Bill) Brooks of Campbellsport, and Rob Beisbier of Fond du Lac; seven grandchildren, Ali Beisbier, Joey Beisbier, William “BJ” Brooks Jr., Timothy Brooks, Matthew Brooks, Jason (Amber) Ader, and Lauren (Zack Thede) Ader; two great-grandchildren, Annabelle Thede and Scarlett Thede; five sisters, Louise (Joe) Bonlander, Mary (Danny) Schrauth, Beverly (Leo) Emmer, Leila Kleinhans, and Paula (Alan) Schoofs; five brothers, Cornelis (Evelyn) Beisbier, Jerry (Linda) Beisbier, Greg Jr. (Julie) Beisbier, Ken Beisbier, and Steve (Joyce) Beisbier; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Justin Beisbier; a brother, Al Beisbier; two sisters-in-law, Kay Beisbier and Sandy Beisbier; a brother-in-law, Forest “Woody” Kleinhas; and his first wife, Sue Beisbier.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 331 Main St., Kewaskum.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the church from 2:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank the Jackson Police Department, paramedics, and nurses for all their help and care.
Memorials to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bob’s name are appreciated by the family.
