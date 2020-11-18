BEAVER DAM
Robert “Bob” John Becker
Oct. 23, 1934 - Nov. 15, 2020
Robert “Bob” John Becker, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his home in Beaver Dam. He was born on October 23, 1934, in the Town of Trenton to Paul and Marie (nee Thelen) Becker. Bob was united in marriage to the late Diane Glander on November 17, 1956 in Newburg. He raised his family in Allenton. He was an active part of the community as a Boy Scouts leader, involved in the Allenton Area Advancement Association and a member of the Allenton Sno-Pacers snowmobile club. He enjoyed cooking and catering with his friend Jerry Krantz. In his retirement, Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and woodworking at his lake home. “Grandpa gave the best hugs;” you knew you were loved. Bob will be dearly missed.
Bob is survived by Gail (Jeff) Sonnenberg, Jeff (friend Jacqui), Jane (Jeff) Bernett, Susan Leiterman, Mary Jo Sison, Jon Sison, Jonathan (Jennifer); dear friend and companion Jean Zingsheim and her children, Paul, Pattie, Steve, Sandy, Scott and Pam; grandchildren, Megan, Jamie and Ryan Sonnenberg, Kristina (Butch) Winterfeldt, Wade (Patty) and Todd (Lori) Bernett, Brent (Alison) Leiterman and Eric Leiterman, Aidan Sison; Mason and James Mrazik; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; brothers, Richard (Dianne) Becker and Michael Becker; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Becker and Barbara Becker. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Diane (nee Glander) Becker; his parents; and brothers John and Donald Becker.
A funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be Friday, November 20, at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. Interment will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Allenton.
A special thank-you to the Beaver Dam Fire Department and neighbors at the lake Nancy and Donna.
