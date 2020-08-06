Robert ‘Bob’ Mark Monroe
Robert “Bob” Mark Monroe passed away peacefully and was born into Eternal Life on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Bob will forever be remembered for his generous and charismatic zest for life, love for his family and devotion to his Catholic Faith.
Bob was the youngest of 10 brothers and sisters born and raised by Raymond and Marcella (nee McAleavy) Monroe in Oconomowoc. Sibling rivalry was influential in growing his passion for all sports, with a special interest in football, golf and baseball. Bob became legendary in setting many football and track records during his years at Oconomowoc HS. That same competitive spirit was present throughout his life and witnessed in pick-up games of ping pong, card games of “31”, and fiercely contested jart tournaments at family reunions. Bob was also a dedicated and lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
After graduating from St. Norbert College, Bob shared his love for all people by enlisting in the US Peace Corps. He dedicated 2 years to educating and caring for the health of the youth of Liberia, Africa. Upon returning from Africa, Bob went on to receive a Master’s Degree in Education from Northern Michigan University.
On August 8, 1970 Bob was united in Holy Matrimony to Mary Fran Kaye at St. Anastasia Parish in Waukegan, IL.
Bob’s naturally caring, supportive and nurturing personality showed through not only in his personal life, but also in his professional career as a teacher, guidance counselor and athletics coach in the Germantown and Menomonee Falls school districts for over 30 years.
Bob was a devoted husband to Mary Fran for 50 years, beloved father to Matt (Claudia) Monroe, Monica (Marc) Cadieux, and proud Papa to his 5 grandchildren: Luc, Maddie, Ryan, Ryan and Aidan. He was cherished by his surviving siblings Betty Marsh, Larry and Tom, along with those he now sits beside in Heaven, parents Raymond and Marcella, and siblings Rev. Clement CSsR, Mary Sullivan, Edward, John, Rev. Charles CSsR and Donald. He is deeply loved and will be missed by his many nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and many friends.
A special thank you to Sam and Laurie of the Grafton Aurora ICU for their dedicated and compassionate care provided to our father.
A Mass Celebrating Bob’s Life will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Francis Borgia Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Bob’s chosen charities: American Diabetes Association, National Kidney Foundation, and St. Francis Borgia Church. Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com. The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka Associate in Cedarburg is assisting the family.