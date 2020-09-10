Robert ‘Bob’ Mark Monroe
Robert “Bob” Mark Monroe of Cedarburg passed away peacefully and was born into Eternal Life on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A Mass celebrating Bob’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Francis Borgia Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka associate, in Cedarburg, 262-376-9600, is assisting the family.