Robert ‘Bob’ R. Grade, 81
Robert “Bob” R. Grade, 81, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Bob was born on July 12, 1938, in Milwaukee to Raymond and Louise (Becher) Grade. Bob was married to Joan Goelden on October 27, 1962, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.
Bob was a committed longtime employee retiring from Color Arts in Racine, where he worked as a regional sales manager. He was dedicated to public service by serving the Air National Guard of Wisconsin for 7 years where he was honorably discharged in 1962, an active member of the Port/Saukville Lions Club for 46 years, a member of the Saukville Moose Lodge since 1974, and an instructor for gun safety. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed time fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling and snowmobiling but also loved playing cards and shooting trap with the guys from the local gun club. His happiest moments were going up north to the cottage in Townsend where he loved to relax with family and friends. Bob took great pleasure in going on Canadian fishing trips and global traveling with Joan.
Bob is survived by his wife Joan, of 57 years; his son, Paul Grade; daughter, Karen Grade; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Grade. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold Grade, and sister Lois (William) Kroeger.
Bob’s family will have a private funeral service at Grace Lutheran Church in Grafton on Saturday, June 13. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Grace Lutheran Church, 715 6th Avenue, Grafton, WI 53024 or Saukville Moose Lodge # 1043, 193 E. Green Bay Avenue, Saukville, WI 53080. Bob will be interred at Pinelawn Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.