Robert (Bob) W. Woltersdorf, 93
Bob joined his late wife, Lynne, in eternity with their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 7, 2020 at the age of 93. A memorial service will be held at Mueller Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 13, at 11 a.m. A visitation will take place prior to the memorial service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bob was born on May 3, 1927, in Milwaukee, to Herman E. Woltersdorf and Maude L. (Zinn) Woltersdorf. He grew up in Milwaukee and was the youngest of two children. Bob graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy in February of 1945. After basic training he was assigned to the USS Wintle DE-25, serving as a fireman first class. During his tour of duty, he served on four ships including the USS Keyes. He worked at Koehring Company where he met his future bride, Lynne. Bob and Lynne had their first date in July of 1952 at a Brewers game. Bob and Lynne were united in marriage on September 26, 1953. They lived in their first little house on Lawn Avenue in Milwaukee and were blessed with five children. The family moved to Cedarburg in 1967.
Bob’s father passed in 1929 so he, his brother, and mother found themselves living with relatives for some time during his early years. Bob’s character was developed during these times and later in life he reflected on those days in a book he wrote for his children titled “The Best of Times.” He was a man of great faith that taught his family to be followers of the Lord.
Bob dedicated his life to his loving wife and children. He had a passion for his family and loved to spend dinnertime talking with each of us uninterrupted. He enjoyed vacations with family and friends to Waupaca. The family trip “out west” is a fond memory for us children. Later, after the children were grown, Bob and Lynne enjoyed Winter trips to Orange Beach, AL. During retirement Bob spent 26 years volunteering his time driving the Senior Van.
Bob is survived by his children: Tom (Julie), Teri (Jeff) Bevers, Jodi (Dave) Hetzer, June (Gary) Geiger and Gary (LeAnn); grandchildren who he adored: Erin (Ryan) Dove, Ali (Mike) McVane, Lauren (Jeff) Becker, Jess Hetzer (Alex), David (Danielle) Hetzer, Ben (Brianne) Geiger, Teddy Geiger, Sophie (Ryan) Anderson, Nycole (Andy) Schneider and Tripp (Sam) Woltersdorf; great-grandchildren who were so special: Maddie, Lily and Bailey Dove, Braden McVane, Riley Schneider, Sophia Hetzer and Willa Geiger.
Bob is also survived by his sister-in-law Gayle (the late Lee) Newton and her brother Harold (the late Nancy) Cooley as well as other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Maude (Zinn) Woltersdorf; his wife, Lynne, and brother and sister-in-law Richard and Shirley Woltersdorf.
“Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.” (1 Corinthians 13:7-8) Thank you, Dad, for your leadership, dedication, and faith.
Thank you to all the staff at Lasata Crossings where Mom and Dad have lived the last two and a half years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MACC Fund are appreciated, 10000 W. Innovation Dr., Suite #135, Wauwatosa, WI 53226.
Mueller Funeral Home, W63-N527 Hanover Ave., Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.