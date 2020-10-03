WEST BEND
Robert C. ‘Bob’ Friedemann Sr.
Dec. 16, 1929 — Oct. 1, 2020
Robert C. “Bob” Friedemann Sr., 90, of West Bend, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Compassionate Heights in West Bend.
Bob was born on December 16, 1929, in Kohlsville, the son of the late Carl and Mignon (nee Illian) Friedemann. On June 22, 1968, he was united in marriage to Priscilla Franzen at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kewaskum. Bob loved traveling with Pat. He was known for his baking and love of animals.
Those Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory include seven children: Jeri Friedemann, Robert Jr. (Renee) Friedemann, Jaclyn (Anthony) Crosby, Jane (Dave) Wolf, Rich (Diane) Friedemann, Debra Jirschele, and Jerry Friedemann; a stepdaughter, Debra (Russ) Pickhard; 13 grandchildren, Caden and Olivia Friedemann, Kendall, Harper, and Connor Crosby, Kevin (Brianna) Pickhard, Brian (Tammy) Wolf, Bethany (Erik) Irish, Dori Friedemann, Austin Jirschele, Jared (Alesha) Seidel and his mom, Jody Seidel, Teagan Friedemann, and Tanner Friedemann; five great-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandchild; his sister, Edriss Pickhard; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Darlene (Ronald) Aupperle, Judy (Dan) Survis, Douglas (Dawn) Franzen, and Roxy (Joe) Sterr, Anita Franzen, Pauline Franzen, and Pat Jeske; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene (Ralph) Hoefert; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Clarence Pickhard, Audrey (Roy) Johnson, Donald, Henry, and Edward Franzen, Marcella (Vern) Fierke, and Bernadine Van Antwerp.
A celebration of life for Bob will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., in West Bend.
A private burial will be held at Washington County Memorial Park.
Memorials to the family or to a charity of your choice is appreciated.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Mark and Wendy Hoefert, Elaine Hilkert; Compassionate Heights caregivers, in particular, Lisa, Brittany, Marina, Will, Dawn, and Alyssa, for taking the time to get to know Dad on a personal level; and Preceptor Hospice for the care they provided.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Bob’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.