Robert E. Kupfer, 96
Robert E. “Bob” Kupfer of Cedarburg passed away peacefully at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Mequon on December 21, 2020, at the age of 96 years.
Bob was born on August 12, 1924, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Robert C. Kupfer and the late Florence E. (nee Kuhlig) Kupfer. He attended Riverside High School and after graduating, he went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree in Education. Bob was united in marriage to Caroline Dawdy on May 28, 1949. Together their marriage was blessed with five children: Karen, Bradley, Robert, David, and Thomas.
Bob served his country in the United States Army/Air Force until he was honorably discharged. After his faithful duty to his country, Bob went on to teach and coach at Shorewood High School and later became principal of the Shorewood Middle School. Bob touched many lives throughout his many years in the Shorewood School District.
Bob is survived by his children: Karen (Steve) Martell, Bradley (Kathy) Kupfer, Robert (Colleen) Kupfer, David (Terry) Kupfer, and Thomas Kupfer. He is further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Caroline Kupfer.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor Bob’s life. Bob will forever be remembered for his quick wit, outstanding attitude, and his license plate LV2HUG.
