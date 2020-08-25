Robert E. Roy, 62

Robert E. Roy, age 62, of Grafton, passed away Wednesday, August 19, at his home.

He is survived by his son J. Vincent Roy; a sister, Terry (Paul) Regnitz; a niece, Carrie (Scott) Brandt; a nephew, John (Angie) Regnitz; his great-nieces and-nephews, Jackson Brandt, Colton Brandt, Reese Regnitz and Kamryn Regnitz. He is further survived by many relatives and friends. A memorial service for Robert will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, August 28, at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, 979 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

