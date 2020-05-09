Robert H. Halsey
March 21, 1940 — May 4, 2020
Robert Henry Halsey, age 80, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1940 in Amboy, Ill., to parents Herbert and Ella (Eisenberg) Halsey. Bob was united in marriage on March 28, 1959 to Carol Lorraine Boehle. Bob loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He excelled as a multi-sport athlete in high school and college, earning inductions into Amboy High School and Carthage College Hall of Fames.
Bob carried his passion for sports into a career of teaching and coaching high school sports for well over three decades. Bob built one of the most successful girls basketball programs in the state and coached the 1992 Hartford Lady Orioles to the state championship, earning the 1992 Wisconsin Coach of the Year and in 2000 was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Bob impacted the lives of many students, athletes, teachers, coaches, friends and family throughout his lifetime.
In 1988, Bob founded Bank Shot Sports Bar in Hartford. Following retirement, he and Carol enjoyed their time in Alma and winters in Bokeelia, Fla. He was a loving and loyal friend, husband, father and grandfather “Bopa.”
Bob is survived by five children: Jacki (Dan) Bakker, Michael, Jodi (Steve) Anderson, Janet (Greg) McKnight and Jill (Dan) Gehring; 13 grandchildren, Randi (fiancé Angel) Dotseth, Jerry (Zeze) Dotseth, Sarah Bakker, Nathan (Nicole) Schultz, Alyse (Louie) Sandow, Alaria (Nick) Petrulis, Alek Anderson, Brandon (Sara) McKnight, Robert McKnight, Allen (Ashley) McKnight, Alexandra Gehring, Douglas Gehring and Christian Gehring; thirteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Tudy (Gerald) Gum, Lee Carroll and Terry (Bev) Halsey; sisters- in-law, Doris Garland and Mary (Gary) Zell; brothers- in-law, Jerry (Betty) Boehle, Larry (Barbara) Boehle, Jim (Debbie) Boehle, and Tom Boehle; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; parents; and infant son, Robert.
The family will hold a celebration of life for Bob in Hartford at a later date and also tentatively August 1 in Amboy, Ill., for both Bob and Carol. The family would like to thank Serenity Villa for their loving care and support to Bob. Condolences can be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.